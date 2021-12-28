Weather update: Karachi to receive more rain till today afternoon

Karachi's weather intensified after the megacity received early winter showers on Monday. File photo

Karachi is likely to receive more showers intermittently till today (Tuesday) afternoon, forecast the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday, as the intensity of cold weather increased in the mega city after it received light rains overnight.

Karachi will receive light to moderate showers in different areas today, as per the Met office. Heavy downpour is also expected in some areas of the city, PMD added.

Karachi's weather intensified since the city welcomed winter rains Monday morning. It is due to consistent rains that started early yesterday morning that the weather broke a 13-year record in Karachi, with the coldest winter morning in the mega city. The weather department also forecast the mercury to further drop below 10 degrees Celsius at night time.

On Monday, the Met office forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country over the next 24 hours. It said more rains were expected in Sindh, Makran, Kashmir and its adjoining areas. It said dense fog would likely prevail in upper Sindh and the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night/morning hours.

Talking to Geo News yesterday, PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz had said that the wet spell in most areas in Sindh and northern areas will continue only till Tuesday. He stated that the mercury may further dip to 12-13 degrees Celsius in the city. However, Karachi will not witness an extreme cold weather spell as Siberian winds have been intercepted by the western winds.

Pakistan to see heavy rains from January

The PMD director said that the country is expected to receive heavy rain from January 2022 as rain and snowfall producing systems will keep entering Pakistan.

"We expect that a thick blanket of fog is cleared by the fourth or fifth day of January, 2022," he said.

Moreover, Balochistan will report another cold wave from December 31 or January 1, 2022, while Lahore will receive only light rain if it pours in the city.

