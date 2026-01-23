Have Pakistani cricketers fallen prey to multimillion-rupee fraud?

The representational image shows cricket bats and balls. — Unsplash/File

Amid reports of an alleged investment-related fraud involving current and former Pakistani cricketers, several players have clarified that “no scam has occurred with them” at the hands of a company based abroad.

The clarifications came amid reports claiming that many national team cricketers have lost millions of rupees after investing in a business venture run by a person based in the United States.

Following the reports, some players approached Geo News and maintained that they had invested in a company but not faced any fraudulent activity.

"The issue surfaced after only two cheques of other players were bounced, which led to media reports suggesting fraud. The company remains in contact with us and assured us that all pending payments will be cleared by March," the players said.

"A player who invested a principal amount of Rs40 million had received 200,000 dirham a few days back," the players told Geo News.

Moreover, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also contacted the players regarding the matter, sources privy to the development added.

The players informed Naqvi that there is currently no serious issue and assured him they would report if any problem arises. The players told the PCB chief that the owner of the company is currently in Dubai and "remains in contact" with them.

Earlier, media reports claimed a “fraud” involving both former and current Pakistani cricketers, including an ex-captain, though none has filed a formal complaint on any platform.

According to the reports, following the example of an ex-skipper, other players had invested with a businessman who promised unusually high returns, the sources said.

A well-known agent of Pakistani cricketers is reportedly also among those who suffered financial losses.