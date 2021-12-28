IHC to indict Rana Shamim, co-accused in affidavit case on January 7

A file photo of the Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) decided on Tuesday to indict on January 7 former Gilgi-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim and others accused in a contempt of court case, pertaining to the publication of an affidavit containing serious allegations against former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.



Shamim had drafted the affidavit, accusing the former top judge of Pakistan of judicial manipulation.

The latest development in the case came during a hearing headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday. The court announced January 7, 2022, as the date for indictment of the accused.

"Why shouldn't the court decide to indict him in the contempt case?" IHC CJ Minallah asked during the hearing.

Shamim, The News reporter Ansar Abbasi, and others appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the sealed envelope containing Shamim's affidavit, which was received by the IHC last week, was presented in court.

Attorney-General of Pakistan (AJP) Khalid Javed Khan said that Shamim has to inform the court before whom he notarised his affidavit and who leaked it.

"The one who drafted the affidavit should open it," the AJP said.

The court then directed Shamim's counsel, Lateef Afridi, to open the envelope.

"The court wants the envelope to be opened in your presence and for you to see what is inside yourself," the IHC CJ remarked.

Afridi said that he will not open the affidavit.

"It had been sought by the court, therefore, it must unseal it," Afridi said.

"We received this [envelope] through courier but we never knew what it contained," Justice Minallah said.

"Your client [Shamim] had it sent [from London] through a courier service so then why are you hesitating to open it," he asked.

The court directed Shamim to unseal the envelope after which the sealed envelope was handed over to the former GB judge.









More to follow...