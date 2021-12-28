Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ release postponed due to Omicron

The Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer was slated for a December 31 release

The release of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Jersey has been postposed owing to a rise in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in India, reported The Hindustan Times.

A statement released by the filmmakers stated, “In view of the current circumstances and new COVID guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey.”

The Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer was slated for a December 31 release. A new release date has not been announced.

“We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!” the statement, signed Team Jersey, further read.



Jersey, helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name and features Shahid Kapoor as a cricketer trying to make a comeback to the game.