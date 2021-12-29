Bookworms, take note: Karachi is hosting a five-day book fair starting this week

16th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) to begin in Karachi from December 30. Photo:File

The 16th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF), with approximately 330 stalls, is set to begin on December 30 (Thursday) at the Karachi Expo Centre, according to the chairman of the Publishers and Booksellers Association Pakistan, Aziz Khalid.

The KIBF will feature 136 top Pakistani publishers and bookstores, as well as 40 exhibitors from 17 countries, according to the organising committee.

The book fair will be inaugurated by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Khalid stated that 400,000 people are expected to attend the event.

"The KIBF brings together publishing and distribution houses, domestic and international publishers, booksellers, librarians, and institutional customers on a single platform," he said.

He said that the event will be attended by publishers from Iran, India, Turkey, Singapore, China, Malaysia, England, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries, adding that the KIBF has evolved into a unique literary event with book lovers from all walks of life.

The latest edition, according to Khalid, will be notable and unique, as efforts are made to establish effective working relationships with key international book fairs, leading to an exchange of professional expertise and highlighting the importance of book fairs at both the national and international levels.

"Fairs are not only book exhibits anymore; international book fairs are very important forums not only for publishers but also for government agencies and missions as an effective tool for diplomacy," he elaborated.

"Also underlined is the commitment to the propagation of knowledge by highlighting the values of humanism and ethics that promote tolerance, discussion, and openness to others in a civilised society."

The KIBF aspires to encourage the youth, including students, to participate in cultural and creative activities in order to reinforce their position as pillars of a prosperous intellectual, scientific, and cultural future.

Book enthusiasts, students of all ages and groups, professionals from all walks of life, academicians, writers, librarians, and other members of the public will attend the event.

During the fair, prominent writers will have their books launched and released, and children will compete in drawing, recitation, speaking, and quiz events.

Waqar Mateen Khan, the KIBF's organiser, thanked the publishers and bookstores for their participation.

He hoped that this year's event would attract a record-breaking number of guests.

From December 30, 2021, to January 3, 2022, the book fair will be open to visitors from 10am to 9pm.