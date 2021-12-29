 
world
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia reinforces social distancing at Two Holy Mosques from December 30

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Reuters/ File.
Reuters/ File.

  • Surging COVID-19 has made Saudi Arabia reimplement social distancing in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.
  • Physical distancing will be applied between worshipers, reorganising the place of worship, and distribution of pilgrims on virtual circumambulation paths.
  • KSA emphasises need for all visitors of the Two Holy Mosques and their workers to practice precautionary measures. 

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will reimplement social distancing as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus surges across the globe. On Wednesday, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque decided that worshippers and Umrah performers would have to maintain social distance once again.

According to Gulf Today, an official source in the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque stated that it has been decided to restore the physical distancing procedures in the two holy places; the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque starting from seven in the morning on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

With a rise in COVID-19 infections, the safety of pilgrims has been kept in mind and the authorities have decided to reintroduce physical distancing.

For achieving the application of precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 mutants and preserve the health and safety of the pilgrims, physical distancing will be applied between worshipers, reorganising the place of worship, and distribution of pilgrims on virtual circumambulation paths.

All visitors of the Two Holy Mosques and their workers have been stressed by authorities to practice precautionary measures, especially the use of face masks, which has been made compulsory. Other than that, visitors will have to keep an appropriate physical distance, comply with the timings specified for entrance, and instructions applied by the authorities operating in the Two Holy Mosques.

The social distancing measures were tapered off in October and full capacity attendance of worshippers was allowed by Saudi authorities. It was made sure that people coming to Makkah and Madinah were fully vaccinated.

More From World:

Amazon's Alexa 'challenges' girl to touch live electric socket with a coin

Amazon's Alexa 'challenges' girl to touch live electric socket with a coin
Watch: Video of tigress attacking dog goes viral

Watch: Video of tigress attacking dog goes viral

US names Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women

US names Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women
Apple puts India iPhone plant ‘on probation’ after mass food poisoning

Apple puts India iPhone plant ‘on probation’ after mass food poisoning
US goods trade deficit hits record in November

US goods trade deficit hits record in November
Indian fans slam decision to erect Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Goa

Indian fans slam decision to erect Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Goa
Two die of wounds from Israel strike on Syria port: war monitor

Two die of wounds from Israel strike on Syria port: war monitor
Top five animal moments that made 2021 memorable

Top five animal moments that made 2021 memorable
COVID-19 cases surge around world, raising testing and quarantine fears

COVID-19 cases surge around world, raising testing and quarantine fears
Netizens react as Indian govt changes Akbar Allahabadi's name to Akbar Prayagraj

Netizens react as Indian govt changes Akbar Allahabadi's name to Akbar Prayagraj
This Israeli foodtech firm just came up with a way to 3D print plant-based burgers

This Israeli foodtech firm just came up with a way to 3D print plant-based burgers
India bars Mother Teresa charity from receiving foreign funds

India bars Mother Teresa charity from receiving foreign funds

Latest

view all