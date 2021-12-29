 
business
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Reuters

US goods trade deficit hits record in November

By
Reuters

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Shipping containers, including one labelled China Shipping and another Italia, are stacked at the Paul W Conley Container Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, US, May 9, 2018. — Reuters/File
Shipping containers, including one labelled "China Shipping" and another "Italia", are stacked at the Paul W Conley Container Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, US, May 9, 2018. — Reuters/File

  • Goods trade deficit widened last month by 17.5% to $97.8 billion.
  • Goods exports declined 2.1%, while imports rose by 4.7%.
  • Wholesale inventories climbed 1.2%, retail inventories 2%.

The US trade deficit in goods mushroomed to a record in November as imports surged and exports slipped.

The goods trade deficit widened last month by 17.5% to $97.8 billion from $83.2 billion in October, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. That exceeds the previous record deficit set in September of $97 billion.

Goods exports declined 2.1%, while imports rose by 4.7%. The report also showed wholesale inventories climbed 1.2% last month. Retail inventories increased 2.0%.

Retail inventories, excluding autos, which go into the calculation of gross domestic product, edged up by 1.3%

The economy grew at a 2.3% annualised rate in the third quarter, a step-down from earlier in the year but activity has rebounded in the fourth quarter.

Trade has been a drag on gross domestic product growth for five straight quarters, while inventories added to output in the third quarter.

More From Business:

Indian fans slam decision to erect Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Goa

Indian fans slam decision to erect Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Goa
Two die of wounds from Israel strike on Syria port: war monitor

Two die of wounds from Israel strike on Syria port: war monitor
COVID-19 cases surge around world, raising testing and quarantine fears

COVID-19 cases surge around world, raising testing and quarantine fears
Gold price drops by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price drops by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan
Rupee continues to be on slippery ground, hits new historic low of 178.24

Rupee continues to be on slippery ground, hits new historic low of 178.24
Netizens react as Indian govt changes Akbar Allahabadi's name to Akbar Prayagraj

Netizens react as Indian govt changes Akbar Allahabadi's name to Akbar Prayagraj
This Israeli foodtech firm just came up with a way to 3D print plant-based burgers

This Israeli foodtech firm just came up with a way to 3D print plant-based burgers
India bars Mother Teresa charity from receiving foreign funds

India bars Mother Teresa charity from receiving foreign funds
5 dead, 2 injured in Colorado shooting: police

5 dead, 2 injured in Colorado shooting: police

Latest

view all