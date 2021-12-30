 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 30 2021
Adnan Siddiqui bids farewell to 2021, ‘the show must go on…’

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Pakistan entertainment industry’s versatile star, Adnan Siddiqui is looking back at the year 2021.

Being an avid social media user, the actor turned to his Instagram handle on Dec. 30 and penned down a note, reflecting on ‘bittersweet’ moments from year 2021.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho star began with, “Bidding adieu to 2021, a year that was bittersweet for me. Resumed travel after more than a year long hiatus, a refresher in the otherwise staid scenario.”

After two years of pandemic, the Mom star touched upon resuming on his work and said, “Took up writing once again, something that my father always wished I should be regular with but work commitments didn’t allow me to be. Glad that I am honouring(at least striving to)his wishes. So there’s happiness, hope and creative fulfilment.”

The Mere Humdum Mere Dost famed actor also shared heart-breaking memories from the year – losing a few close cousins and friends and continued writing, “I’d, however, remember them with great fondness for their loved and lived life to the fullest.”

The 52-year-old actor, who posted a dapper picture of himself, expressed his hope for the coming year and wrote, “A day to go before we enter into the New Year, parting shot on a filmy note: the show must go on…”

“How was the year for you?... #anotheryeargoneby,” he concluded his note.

