Friday Dec 31 2021
Ira Khan hilariously responds to 'Is Aamir Khan your relative' comment on her post

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is reacting to an unversed fan asking her relationship with the actor.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Ira shared a screenshot of a thread of comments followed  by a netizen unaware of how she related to Aamir Khan.

“Why is he close to you? Is he your relative?” asked the user to while a fan replied, “They are father and daughter.” 

Another added, “Dude, she is the daughter of Aamir Khan. You can always check it on Google to confirm.”

"Bhai Google jhuth bhi bata sakta hai kitne chance huye hain ki Google pe search kuch karo aur aata kuch or hai (Brother, Google can lie also. It has happened so many times, that you search for one thing on Google and the results are totally unrelated).”

Responding to the comments, Ira captioned the screenshot: “This is new. But yes, don't believe everything you read on Google.”

