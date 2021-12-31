 
pakistan
Friday Dec 31 2021
PPP's Shagufta Jumani breaks silence over National Assembly incident

Friday Dec 31, 2021

  • PPP's Shagufta Jumani talks about scuffle that broke out yesterday at the National Assembly.
  • "I spent my whole life in politics, not once I have seen women fighting this way with one another," she says. 
  • Says PTI's Ghazala Saifi "tore up her placard and slapped" her.

ISLAMABAD: PPP MNA Shagufta Jumani on Friday talked about the scuffle that broke out at the National Assembly a day earlier, during which she was slapped, Geo News reported.

The lawmaker said that she has spent her whole life in politics, however, not once she has seen a woman fighting this way with another.

Talking about the incident, Jumani said that the Opposition parties were protesting when PTI lawmaker Ghazala Saifi "snatched her placard and tore it up".

She continued to say that she asked Saifi not to misbehave, but she “twisted my finger and slapped me”.

Ghazala Saifi's version of events

The federal government presented the supplementary finance bill in the National Assembly yesterday, and Opposition parties staged a strong protest where they chanted slogans against the regime.

The Opposition members were protesting around the speaker's dias when Jumani was seen slapping Saifi, creating chaos in the National Assembly. 

Speaking to Geo News shortly after the incident, Saifi said that her finger has been fractured, adding that her hand was twisted during the fight.

She further said that she got her hand checked, upon which the doctor said that one of her fingers have been fractured.

While talking to the channel, the lawmaker said that she will take legal action, adding that she slapped Shagufta "in return as she had no other option".

— Thumbnail image: APP/File

