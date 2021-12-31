Watch: Shaniera Akram dances with husband on television show

—Instagram screengrab

Shaniera Akram, the wife of Pakistani bowling legend Wasim Akram, has shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen shaking a leg with her husband.

The Pakistan-based Australian social worker's video shows the couple dancing to the song “Chhanno Ki Aankh Mein” by Ali Zafar.

The couple was invited to television show “Time Out with Ahsan Khan”.



Shaniera shared the video with the caption: “Did we do ok?” followed by a heart-eye emoji.

The video received praise from people as soon as it was posted.

"She is so amazing! Our national bhabhi," a user wrote.

Another said: "Love these 2," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

"She is so grace-full, MashaAllah," another commented.

