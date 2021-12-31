 
pakistan
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Shaniera Akram dances with husband on television show

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

—Instagram screengrab
—Instagram screengrab

Shaniera Akram, the wife of Pakistani bowling legend Wasim Akram, has shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen shaking a leg with her husband. 

The Pakistan-based Australian social worker's video shows the couple dancing to the song “Chhanno Ki Aankh Mein” by Ali Zafar.

The couple was invited to television show “Time Out with Ahsan Khan”.

Shaniera shared the video with the caption: “Did we do ok?” followed by a heart-eye emoji. 

The video received praise from people as soon as it was posted.

"She is so amazing! Our national bhabhi," a user wrote. 

Another said: "Love these 2," followed by a heart-eye emoji. 

"She is so grace-full, MashaAllah," another commented.

More From Pakistan:

PML-N leader Bilal Yasin injured as unidentified men open fire in Lahore

PML-N leader Bilal Yasin injured as unidentified men open fire in Lahore
Our political landscape, economy, defence are stable, Fawad Chaudhry says

Our political landscape, economy, defence are stable, Fawad Chaudhry says
Pakistan achieves vaccination target for 2021 as Omicron spreads

Pakistan achieves vaccination target for 2021 as Omicron spreads
How many bills did the National Assembly pass in 2021?

How many bills did the National Assembly pass in 2021?
PPP's Shagufta Jumani breaks silence over National Assembly incident

PPP's Shagufta Jumani breaks silence over National Assembly incident
2022: What will be PM Imran Khan's biggest challenges

2022: What will be PM Imran Khan's biggest challenges
Anger on social media over FM Qureshi's 'offensive' posture during meeting with Saudi envoy

Anger on social media over FM Qureshi's 'offensive' posture during meeting with Saudi envoy
4 soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mir Ali operation: ISPR

4 soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mir Ali operation: ISPR
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Sehat Card

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Sehat Card
ASI among 2 individuals gunned down in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar

ASI among 2 individuals gunned down in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar

Latest

view all