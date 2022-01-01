Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's accent in 83: Watch

Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's accent in 83

Ranveer Singh wished his fans a Happy New Year with a video of his wife Deepika Padukone imitating his on-screen accent from the movie 83.

Ranveer and Deepika were recently spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date as the duo rang in the New year.

Amid this, the RamLeela actor took to Instagram to share a fun-filled video of the Chennai Express actor.

Watch:

Sharing the post, the 36-year-old actor simply captioned it with the hashtag #happynewyear.

In the video, Deepika could be seen enjoying her food and copying Ranveer’s accent from the film, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev.

As Ranveer could also be heard asking Deepika, “Having fun baby?” She replies in his 83 accent, “We are here to enjoy, what else we here for.”

Within no time, the duo’s 83 co-stars gave their verdicts in the comments section.

Saqib Saleem wrote, “She does it better lala.”

Nishant Dahiya, who plays Roger Binny in 83, also said in unison, "Hahaha ye right casting hai (this is the right casting)."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also joined the league and wrote, “One for each.”