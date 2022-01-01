 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's accent in 83: Watch

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singhs accent in 83
Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's accent in 83

Ranveer Singh wished his fans a Happy New Year with a video of his wife Deepika Padukone imitating his on-screen accent from the movie 83.

Ranveer and Deepika were recently spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date as the duo rang in the New year. 

Amid this, the RamLeela actor took to Instagram to share a fun-filled video of the Chennai Express actor.

Watch:

Sharing the post, the 36-year-old actor simply captioned it with the hashtag #happynewyear.

In the video, Deepika could be seen enjoying her food and copying Ranveer’s accent from the film, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev.

As Ranveer could also be heard asking Deepika, “Having fun baby?” She replies in his 83 accent, “We are here to enjoy, what else we here for.”

Within no time, the duo’s 83 co-stars gave their verdicts in the comments section.

Saqib Saleem wrote, “She does it better lala.”

Nishant Dahiya, who plays Roger Binny in 83, also said in unison, "Hahaha ye right casting hai (this is the right casting)."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also joined the league and wrote, “One for each.” 

More From Showbiz:

Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'mumma' in heart-felt video: Watch

Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'mumma' in heart-felt video: Watch
Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless selfie breaks the internet as he wishes fans on New Year

Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless selfie breaks the internet as he wishes fans on New Year
Katrina Kaif returns to gym post wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Watch

Katrina Kaif returns to gym post wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Watch
Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘less FIRs, more love letters’ in New Year

Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘less FIRs, more love letters’ in New Year
Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'

Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'
Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video

Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video
Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo

Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo
Inside Salman Khan's New Year bash with Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur

Inside Salman Khan's New Year bash with Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend love-filled New Year in South Africa: pics

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend love-filled New Year in South Africa: pics
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy 'the last supper of 2021' with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy 'the last supper of 2021' with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu
Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’

Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’

Areeba Habib makes a traditional bride in red as she ties the knot: Watch

Areeba Habib makes a traditional bride in red as she ties the knot: Watch

Latest

view all