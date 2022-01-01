 
Saturday Jan 01 2022
Prince Charles gives big statement amid Prince Andrew's legal battle

Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, has sent a message of hope for 2022, recognising the bravery of those who help persecuted people around the world. 

In his statement, which was shared on Clarence House's official Instagram account Saturday, the future King paid tribute to the people around the world 'who are standing up for freedom and human rights.'

Charles said: "As we start a New Year, we might take a moment to remember the many people around the world who are standing up for freedom and human rights.

"In places such as Afghanistan, Syria and Myanmar, among others, the threats and reality of political and religious persecution and insecurity are coupled with an increasingly dire humanitarian situation."

"In the face of such adversity, incredibly brave individuals, local communities and international organizations are responding to great needs by providing vital assistance."

It added: "I pray for peaceful resolutions to these conflicts and that we might all be blessed with the courage to support those in need, wherever they may be."

It concluded: "The Prince of Wales has sent a message of hope for 2022, recognising the bravery of those who help persecuted people around the world. The Prince is Patron of @rescueorg and President of @BritishRedCross; both organisations work with communities displaced by war or conflict."

Prince Charles' statement comes amid reports that Prince Andrew’s assault case could damage the monarchy on a much wider scale.

Last week, Andrew's friend Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by her ex-boyfriend Epstein.

Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre has levelled serious allegation against the Duke of York, claiming she was forced to have sexual relations with Prince Andrew in 2001 at Epstein’s private island.

Roberts expressed her bliss on Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict, saying “I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be."

