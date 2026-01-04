EsDeeKid exposes The Chainsmokers for stolen music

EsDeeKid, UK rapper known for keeping his identity secret, triggered controversy after publicly criticising The Chainsmokers over a remix of his song 4 Raws.

On January 2, he took to X to vent his frustration, calling the remix “getting NUKED” and urging the duo not to post his music without permission.

Shortly after his post, the remix was removed from YouTube and SoundCloud, though clips continued to circulate across social media.

However, The Chainsmokers have not made any public comment about the situation at the time.

The duo has shared unofficial remixes of popular songs before, except for their official remix of Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” on Spotify.

EsDeeKid’s anonymous identity has sparked lots of curiosity online, including rumours that actor Timothée Chalamet might be behind the persona.

Chalamet even appeared on a remix of 4 Raws, rapping about his life, his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and his upcoming movie Marty Supreme.

This situation comes as EsDeeKid gains more attention, with his album Rebel reaching number 131 on the Billboard 200 in November.

Fans and music experts see the incident as showing how important it is to respect artists’ work and the rules around remixes.

Moreover, the controversy made EsDeeKid even more talked-about and highlighted artists face when their music is shared without their consent.