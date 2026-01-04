Taylor Swift dethroned from number 1 spot by Djo after 78-Day run

Djo beats Taylor Swift with new milestone after 'Stranger Things' finale

Taylor Swift had a record-setting 78-day run with her hit single, The Fate of Ophelia, " at the top position on the Global Spotify chart, which is now broken by Djo.

Following the finale of Stranger Things, Djo, whose real name is Joe Keery, rose on the charts with his song, End of Beginning.

The song received chart-topping success at the time of its release back in 2022, before it went viral on TikTok, and has now returned to reclaim the number # 1 spot.

While Swifties were celebrating the Opalite hitmaker’s reign on the charts, Swift herself has previously praised Djo and appears to be a fan herself.

The Runner singer previously shared that he was shocked to find out that the Grammy winner knew of his song, as he recalled meeting her at a New York studio on The Spout podcast back in 2024.

“I just happened to be there the day that she was there. And she’s really nice. I mean, I’ve met her a couple of times,” he said, adding, “She said, ‘Hey, I really love that track of yours, End Of Beginning.’

He went on to share that he asked the pop superstar how she heard the song, saying, “‘What? You heard that song? How the hell did you hear that song?’”

However, he added, “she’s, like, a music lover and she’s also so hip to new music and things that are coming out. So I guess it’s not shocking to me because she’s a big fan of music and digs around and it somehow came across her desk and she listened to it and said that she liked it. Really nice of her.”