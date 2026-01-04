Inside Este Haim, Jonathan Levin post NYE wedding celebrations

Este Haim and Jonathan Levin tied the knot on New Year’s Eve among friends and family

Este Haim and Jonathan Levin rang in the New Year, stepping into their new life as spouses, and their first day in 2026 was a movie marathon.

The 39-year-old songstress and her tech entrepreneur husband had planned a screening of classic movies for all their friends at the Ojai Playhouse.

The movie marathon was carefully curated by famed director Paul Thomas Anderson, and the newlyweds watched Repo Man, Casablanca, Barry Lyndon, Casino, The Birdcage, and Father of the Bride, all on 33mm film, joined by Anderson and friends.

While the Haim sisters’ bff Taylor Swift flew off to Kansas City after the wedding ceremony, their other friends Ke$ha, Maya Rudolph, Ludwig Goransson, and Donald Glover, Jason Reitman, Sasha Spielberg, plus Este’s siblings and bandmates, Danielle and Alana, were all in attendance.

Insiders revealed that the binge-watch continued till 1 a.m., as per Page Six.

The rockstar and Levin tied the knot after he popped the question last year during a low-key hiking outing the couple went on.

Este previously told Vogue that her now-husband spontaneously proposed to her with a placeholder ring, “A beautiful ring still, but the second he was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ and I said, ‘Yes,’ he also was like, ‘We need to design this ring because this is not the final thing.’ I thought [that] was really, really sweet,” she gushed.