Gordon Ramsay designed the menu for daughter Holly's lavish wedding

Holly Ramsay has shared interesting details about her famous father Gordon's role during her lavish wedding to Adam Peaty.

The daughter of the celebrity chef, 26, married Olympic swimmer Adam, 31, last Saturday during a lavish ceremony in Bath.

The newly married influencer revealed that Gordon not only walked down the aisle, but also took charge of the food.

'Dad has been extremely involved in the food,' she told British Vogue before explaining that he and London's Savoy Grill designed the menu.

Gordon included its fame dishes-a traditional beef Wellington matched with wine pairings. But later in the evening, Holly took more creative control of her guests' food and organised spicy vodka pasta and fries.

Holly also revealed that Gordon's tough persona crumbled in the weeks leading up to the special, as she reported that he 'couldn't stop crying'.

'Dad cries every time I talk about the wedding,' she said ahead of the big day.

Holly, who is the first of Gordon's six children to get married, continued:

'The other day I was asking him which car he and I would take to the church, and he welled up immediately.'

While the Ramsay clan turned out in their droves to watch the couple say 'I do', Adam's mother and father, Caroline and Mark, were not present amid a spiralling family feud.