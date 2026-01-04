Andy Cohen speaks out on surgery rumours amid CNN exit talks

Andy Cohen addressed rumours about looking younger after CNN’s New Year’s Eve show.

The 57-year-old host told fans on Instagram Threads that he had “the smallest amount of Botox and lost 20 pounds,” and also wore “a lot of makeup.”

The comments came after a fan joked about his clean-shaven look during the Times Square countdown with co-host Anderson Cooper.

Cohen later shared photos and highlights from the broadcast on social media, calling the night “a wild ride” and thanking Cooper for having his back.

In September 2025, the host revealed that he was taking small doses of a weight loss medication to help slim down.

He explained that it also helped with cravings and it was recommended by his doctor to improve his heart health and blood pressure.

However, Cohen continued sharing that the medicine made it easier to resist snacks and sweets on set, including pasta, pizza and craft services treats, which was hard for him to avoid before.

After the New Year broadcast, the Real Housewives star shared a photo of himself with Cooper, thanked his jacket designer,l and asked fans about their favourite moments from the show.