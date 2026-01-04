Evangeline Lilly left with lasting brain injury following accident

Evangeline Lilly has faced a frightening health scare after tests revealed she suffered brain damage following an accident earlier this year.



The Lost and Ant-Man star fainted at the beach in May and fell face-first onto a boulder, causing a serious injury.

Lilly told fans in a video that tests showed her brain is not working as well as it should.

The actress said that she will work with doctors to understand the damage and start the hard process of getting better.

“Now, my job is to get to the bottom of that with the doctors, and then embark on the hard work of fixing it,” she said.

Even with this scary news, the Real Steel ster went on saying that the experience helped her slow down and feel thankful for life.

She opened up about enjoying a calm holiday season and appreciating each day, “I’m feeling extraordinarily grateful and blessed to be able to play one more day, one more year on this beautiful living planet.”