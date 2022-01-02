Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spark fresh romance rumours with multiple vacations

Sidharth and Kiara were photographed heading to the airport in Mumbai on Sunday, January 2

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fueled fresh romance rumours on New Year’s Eve as they stepped out for yet another vacation together following another recent trip, reported Pinkvilla.

The rumoured couple, who've keep mum about their apparent relationship, were earlier spotted at the airport returning from a vacation, and then once again photographed heading to the airport in Mumbai on Sunday, January 2.

While it is unknown where they’re headed, reports say the rumoured lovebirds jetted off for another vacation.

Sidharth was seen in a laidback white tee paired with grey pants and an olive-green jacket while Kiara opted for a white tee paired with blue shorts.

Sidharth and Kiara were most recently seen together on-screen in Amazon Prime’s Shershaah, a biopic of Indian soldier Vikram Batra.