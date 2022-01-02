 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Moammar Rana’s daughter Riya gets engaged in star-studded ceremony: See Photos

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Moammar Rana’s daughter Riya gets engaged in star-studded ceremony: See Photos

Pakistan's popular film actor and director Moammar Rana's elder daughter Rea Rana got engaged in a star-studded ceremony on Sunday in presence of family members, friends and showbiz stars.

The lavish engagement ceremony was graced by film stars Rambo, Sahiba, Reema, Ghulam Muhiuddin, Farooq Hasan, Haider Sultan and other celebrities.

Moammar Rana’s daughter Riya gets engaged in star-studded ceremony: See Photos


Moammar Rana’s daughter Riya gets engaged in star-studded ceremony: See Photos

Film actress Reema, who attended the engagement ceremony with her husband Dr Tariq Shahab, shared a series of photos from Rea's engagement ceremony on Sunday.

The actress captioned the snaps: "ATTENDED THE BEAUTIFUL ENGAGEMENT CEREMONY OF MY DEAREST COLLEAGUE MOAMMAR RANA’s BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS RIYA IN LAHORE"

Moammar Rana, a popular Pakistani film actor and director, is a super proud father of two beautiful daughters Rea and Ranyea.

More From Showbiz:

Varun Dhawan welcomes 2022 with dad David Dhawan's blessings, leaves fans in awe

Varun Dhawan welcomes 2022 with dad David Dhawan's blessings, leaves fans in awe
‘RRR’ release delayed again due to rise in COVID-19 cases

‘RRR’ release delayed again due to rise in COVID-19 cases
A.R. Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged: see pic

A.R. Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged: see pic

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spark fresh romance rumours with multiple vacations

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spark fresh romance rumours with multiple vacations

Sadia Ghaffar introduces her baby girl Raya Khan to the world

Sadia Ghaffar introduces her baby girl Raya Khan to the world
Minal Khan asks trolls to 'leave her alone' for PDA with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan asks trolls to 'leave her alone' for PDA with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant with first child, confirms husband

Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant with first child, confirms husband
Sajal Aly: 'Ahad rushed the marriage in fear of losing me'

Sajal Aly: 'Ahad rushed the marriage in fear of losing me'

Anand Ahuja showers praise on wife Sonam Kapoor’s new pictures in pyjamas

Anand Ahuja showers praise on wife Sonam Kapoor’s new pictures in pyjamas
Vicky Kaushal in legal trouble after marriage to Katrina Kaif?

Vicky Kaushal in legal trouble after marriage to Katrina Kaif?
Minal Khan channels inner Red Riding Hood in New Year photo from Turkey

Minal Khan channels inner Red Riding Hood in New Year photo from Turkey
Katrina Kaif gives a cute hug to hubby Vicky Kaushal while seeing off at Mumbai airport: Watch

Katrina Kaif gives a cute hug to hubby Vicky Kaushal while seeing off at Mumbai airport: Watch

Latest

view all