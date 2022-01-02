Moammar Rana’s daughter Riya gets engaged in star-studded ceremony: See Photos

Pakistan's popular film actor and director Moammar Rana's elder daughter Rea Rana got engaged in a star-studded ceremony on Sunday in presence of family members, friends and showbiz stars.

The lavish engagement ceremony was graced by film stars Rambo, Sahiba, Reema, Ghulam Muhiuddin, Farooq Hasan, Haider Sultan and other celebrities.





Film actress Reema, who attended the engagement ceremony with her husband Dr Tariq Shahab, shared a series of photos from Rea's engagement ceremony on Sunday.

The actress captioned the snaps: "ATTENDED THE BEAUTIFUL ENGAGEMENT CEREMONY OF MY DEAREST COLLEAGUE MOAMMAR RANA’s BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS RIYA IN LAHORE"

Moammar Rana, a popular Pakistani film actor and director, is a super proud father of two beautiful daughters Rea and Ranyea.