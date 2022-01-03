 
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

Mohammad Hafeez bids adieu to international cricket

By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez

Former Pakistan Test captain Mohammad Hafeez has finally announced his retirement from international cricket, Geo News reported Monday.

Hafeez, aka The Professor, had earlier bid farewell to Test cricket in 2018.

The cricketer led the Pakistan cricket team in all formats of the game.

In his 18-year-long career, the all-rounder scored 12,789 runs and took 253 wickets while representing Pakistan in 392 international matches.

Besides this, he played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is for the country, including three ICC ODI world cups and six T20 world cups.

Hafeez, now aged 41, started his international career in April 2003, with his debut ODI against Zimbabwe in Sharjah. His Test debut was against Bangladesh in Karachi on August 20, later in the same year.

The Professor played his first T20 match in August 2006 against England while the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final against Australia proved his last 20-over match.

The right-handed batter played his final ODI match last year in July at Lord's against Bangladesh.

Mohammad Hafeez was also a member of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winning team.

