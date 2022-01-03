Watch: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor engage in a fun banter

Mira Kapoor recently shared a fun-filled video on Instagram with her husband Shahid Kapoor wherein the duo can be seen engaging in some lighthearted banter.

In an Instagram reel, Mira, 27 shared a glimpse into the couple's joyous- moments.

In the video, Mira can be seen applying a certain Instagram filter to Shahid's face before applying it to herself. While the filter appears to have no effect on Jersey's actor, Mira annoyingly asks, “Why isn’t it happening to you?”



To her annoyance, Shahid quips in response and says, “It is. I have a perfect face.”

In no time, fans started flooding the comment section of the couple's video.



Previously Mira posted a picture with Shahid Kapoor on Instagram as the two were seen cuddling up in pyjamas and fuzzy socks.