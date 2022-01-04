'In pics': Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom peck on the PDA at New Year’eve

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom rang in the New Year with a sweet kiss as the duo was spotted celebrating the New Year at Resorts World Las Vegas.

On Monday, the 37-year-old singer took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse into the couple’s swoon-worthy moments from a Playland-themed party.

Sharing the snaps from the party, Katy captioned the post, “ We like to PLAY hard party hard”

In the photos, Perry can be seen leaning in to kiss her actor fiancé,44, who warmly sported a lipstick mark on his cheek.

Besides that, she is also seen posing in a skintight strapless blue gown with partygoers including designer Jeremy Scott and in other pictures "California Gurls" singer donned a sparkling red two-piece.

Earlier Bloom also shared some shots from behind the scenes of the Play residency, celebrating his fiancée's success.

