'In pics': Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom peck on the PDA at New Year’eve 

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom rang in the New Year with a sweet kiss as the duo was spotted celebrating the New Year at Resorts World Las Vegas.
On Monday, the 37-year-old singer took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse into the couple’s swoon-worthy moments from a Playland-themed party.
Sharing the snaps from the party, Katy captioned the post, “ We like to PLAY hard party hard”
In the photos, Perry can be seen leaning in to kiss her actor fiancé,44, who warmly sported a lipstick mark on his cheek.
Besides that, she is also seen posing in a skintight strapless blue gown with partygoers including designer Jeremy Scott and in other pictures "California Gurls" singer donned a sparkling red two-piece.
Earlier Bloom also shared some shots from behind the scenes of the Play residency, celebrating his fiancée's success.