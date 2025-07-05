Dakota Johnson 'no longer has to endure' THIS after Chris Martin split

Dakota Johnson breathes 'a sigh of relief' after breakup from Chris Martin

It is being reported that Dakota Johnson is “breathing a sigh of relief” due to one major reason after breaking up with Chris Martin.

According to Radar Online, the 35-year-old American actress is now feeling relieved after ending her relationship with Martin because of his gross cleanliness standards.

For the unversed, Johnson and the 48-year-old singer-songwriter, musician, and Coldplay frontman have parted ways after eight years of their relationship.

A source told the outlet that the couple had drastic disagreements on many issues, which included their 13-year-old age gap, differences over starting their own family, and constant breach of their privacy by Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin’s ex-wife.

Notably, the Fifty Shades of Grey star was highly irritated by the Viva la Vida hitmaker's repugnant body odour, and it ultimately turned out to be a crucial reason in their separation.

The insider said, "Chris is famed for rarely showering and walking around everywhere barefoot.”

"Even before he moved to Hollywood, he was the ultimate hippie type who didn't care if he offended anyone by being entirely au naturel. Gwyneth was tolerant about it during their marriage – she thought it was awesome that Chris was doing his bit for the environment,” the source revealed.

"Dakota is breathing a sigh of relief she no longer has to endure his filthy stench,” the insider claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that Johnson was tired of Martin’s appalling hygiene habits, "especially when he'd come home drenched in sweat after his heavy workouts and refuse to shower.”