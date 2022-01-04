Pakistan adds less than 1% to emissions, but among 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the launching ceremony of "Green Stimulus – Turning Concept into Reality" in Islamabad on January 4, 2022. — PID

Ministry of Climate Change signs “Green Stimulus – Turning Concept into Reality" agreement with World Bank.

Under the agreement, World Bank will provide funds worth Rs22bn for 14 green initiatives.

PM Imran Khan urges nation to play its role in protecting country’s environment for future generations.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan contributes less than 1% to global carbon emissions, but is unfortunately among the 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday.

Highlighting the importance of increased forestation and conservation of the ecosystem in tackling the challenges of climate change, the premier urged the nation to play its role in protecting the country’s environment for future generations.

Speaking at an agreement signing ceremony held in the federal capital between the Ministry of Climate Change and the World Bank for the launch of “Green Stimulus – Turning Concept into Reality”, PM Imran Khan said it is very important for Pakistanis to think as a nation and protect our future generations.

During the ceremony, the premier highlighted the government’s initiatives including the 10 billion Tree Tsunami, 15 national parks, digital cadastral mapping to protect the existing forests, etc., to tackle the negative effects of climate change such as rising temperatures and pollution.

He said that keeping in view melting glaciers, rising temperatures and lesser rainfall than in the past in rural and urban areas, Pakistan is taking measures to tackle the challenges through natural solutions.

“We have to protect our existing forests, boost tree plantation campaigns to enhance forest cover, and develop more national parks,” he stressed.

PM Imran Khan added that besides hiring human resources, technology such as drones would also be utilised for the surveillance and protection of 15 national parks announced by the government in various parts of the country.

“It will not only help protect the forests and wildlife but will also create employment opportunities for the local people,” he said.

He underlined that besides canals, rivers and water streams, the air was also being polluted in the cities like Lahore, which is threatening the lives of people, especially elders and children.

The premier, however, added that along with the ring-fencing of cities, the government is working on the master plans of big cities to protect green areas and keep encroachment in check.

Similarly, he said, mangroves on the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan are being enhanced and protected, which will help recharge groundwater and protect wildlife.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, in his remarks said that the Green Stimulus programme will be initiated in cooperation with the World Bank's support which will generate 135,000 jobs in the next nine months across all provinces.

Thematic areas will include forestry, protected areas, clean green cities and electric mobility.



