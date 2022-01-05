 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Karachi likely to receive more light to moderate rains today

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

A traffic cop regulates traffic on a road amid downpour. Photo: Geo.tv/files
A traffic cop regulates traffic on a road amid downpour. Photo: Geo.tv/files 

  • Westerly system continues to affect Karachi's weather.
  • Karachi's Quaidabad area receives highest amount of rainfall where 5.5 millimetres of rain was recorded.
  • Traffic police say flow of traffic was not disrupted anywhere.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more light to moderate showers with occasional, heavy downpours in Karachi today and tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday).

It started pouring in different areas of the city intermittently on Tuesday evening and continued till Wednesday morning, which according to the PMD was influenced by a westerly system currently producing heavy rains on Balochistan coastal belt.

"A westerly system has entered Pakistan through Iran which is causing light rains in different parts of Karachi and more light to moderate showers are expected in the city till Wednesday noon," Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfaraz said.

Related items

The mercury dropped as low as 14.8 degrees Celsius in the city today amid intermittent rainfall that continued the whole night while the humidity level in the atmosphere was recorded at 95%.

The highest amount of rain was recorded at Jinnah Terminal, which received 20.7mm of rain overnight, according to the PMD.

However, the situation in the city remained normal after the downpour.

Traffic police officials said that the flow of traffic was not disrupted by the rains anywhere in the city.

Dr Sarfraz said light to moderate showers were expected in Karachi with isolated heavy falls in someplace till January 7. He added that the weather system was causing more rains in Balochistan as compared to Sindh.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has asked the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to remain alert in view of the possibility of heavy rains in the city

“We have asked the KMC and DMCs to remain alert and take measures to prevent accumulation of water on major roads in the city due to rains,” Salman Shah, director-general of the PDMA Sindh, told The News.

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Don’t take Omicron lightly, warns Dr Faisal Sultan

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Don’t take Omicron lightly, warns Dr Faisal Sultan
Karachi weather update: Parts of city receive light rainfall

Karachi weather update: Parts of city receive light rainfall

Dubai Expo 2020: Maryam Nafees in awe of Pakistan pavilion

Dubai Expo 2020: Maryam Nafees in awe of Pakistan pavilion
'Talashi do': Opposition hits out at PM Imran Khan after ECP committee report on foreign funding

'Talashi do': Opposition hits out at PM Imran Khan after ECP committee report on foreign funding
Pakistan adds less than 1% to emissions, but among 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change: PM

Pakistan adds less than 1% to emissions, but among 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change: PM
PTI hid funds worth millions of rupees from ECP: report

PTI hid funds worth millions of rupees from ECP: report
Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid tests positive for COVID-19

Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid tests positive for COVID-19
Low lying areas inundated as heavy rain lashes Gwadar

Low lying areas inundated as heavy rain lashes Gwadar
Karachi: Woman confesses to killing husband with help of another man

Karachi: Woman confesses to killing husband with help of another man
HEC issues alert for students seeking admission in MS, MPhil, PhD programmes

HEC issues alert for students seeking admission in MS, MPhil, PhD programmes
SC rejects plea seeking review of Madina Masjid's demolition

SC rejects plea seeking review of Madina Masjid's demolition
IHC seeks PM Imran Khan's reply in Khawaja Asif defamation case

IHC seeks PM Imran Khan's reply in Khawaja Asif defamation case

Latest

view all