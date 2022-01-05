Karachi likely to receive more light to moderate rains today

A traffic cop regulates traffic on a road amid downpour. Photo: Geo.tv/files

Westerly system continues to affect Karachi's weather.

Karachi's Quaidabad area receives highest amount of rainfall where 5.5 millimetres of rain was recorded.

Traffic police say flow of traffic was not disrupted anywhere.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more light to moderate showers with occasional, heavy downpours in Karachi today and tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday).



It started pouring in different areas of the city intermittently on Tuesday evening and continued till Wednesday morning, which according to the PMD was influenced by a westerly system currently producing heavy rains on Balochistan coastal belt.

"A westerly system has entered Pakistan through Iran which is causing light rains in different parts of Karachi and more light to moderate showers are expected in the city till Wednesday noon," Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The mercury dropped as low as 14.8 degrees Celsius in the city today amid intermittent rainfall that continued the whole night while the humidity level in the atmosphere was recorded at 95%.

The highest amount of rain was recorded at Jinnah Terminal, which received 20.7mm of rain overnight, according to the PMD.



However, the situation in the city remained normal after the downpour.

Traffic police officials said that the flow of traffic was not disrupted by the rains anywhere in the city.

Dr Sarfraz said light to moderate showers were expected in Karachi with isolated heavy falls in someplace till January 7. He added that the weather system was causing more rains in Balochistan as compared to Sindh.



The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has asked the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to remain alert in view of the possibility of heavy rains in the city

“We have asked the KMC and DMCs to remain alert and take measures to prevent accumulation of water on major roads in the city due to rains,” Salman Shah, director-general of the PDMA Sindh, told The News.