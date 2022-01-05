 
sports
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi to unveil playing kit tonight

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi logo
"The wait is almost over" for the Peshawar Zalmi fans as the franchise announced to reveal the playing kit for the much-awaited seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting January 27.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter account of Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday, according to which the kit will be unveiled today at 8pm.

"Zalmi Fans! The wait is almost over. Playing Kit Reveal at 8 PM tonight," read the Tweet which accompanied a video trailer.

The trailer featured Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal among other players of the franchise.

The Yellow Storm had named their final squad for the seventh edition of the PSL after participating in the draft for players.

The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.


