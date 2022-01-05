PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi unveil playing kit

Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik in Peshawar Zalmi's jersey for the seventh edition of PSL. — Twitter/@PeshawarZalmi

"The wait is over" for the Peshawar Zalmi fans as the franchise unveiled the playing kit for the much-anticipated seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting January 27.



Peshawar Zalmi revealed the official playing jersey for PSL 7 on its official Twitter handle.

"Revealing Peshawar Zalmi's Official Playing Jersey for PSL 7 #YellowIsTheColor #Zalmi2022 #YellowStorm," read the Tweet which was accompanied by a video.

The trailer featured Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir among other players of the franchise donning their jersey's

According to a statement issued by the franchise, the Zalmi Kit is designed to represent the historic city of Peshawar and Pakistan’s national animal Markhor.

"The traditional designs of Peshawar, which is also known as the city of flowers, has been included in the kit, as well as representation of historic locations of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Islamia College, Ghantaghar Peshawar, Khyber Pass and K2," the statement highlighted.



The Yellow Storm had named their final squad for the seventh edition of the PSL after participating in the draft for players.

— Twitter

The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.