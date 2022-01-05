 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi likely to receive more rainfall

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

— Twitter
— Twitter

KARACHI: Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall by tonight (Wednesday) as a strong rainy weather system is still present in the city, Geo News reported.

The second spell of winter rain started in Karachi yesterday as parts of the city received light to moderate rain, due to which weather turned cold.

After a night-long downpour, the situation in Karachi returned to normal, although rainwater could still be seen accumulated in different parts of the city, causing troubles for motorists and commuters. 

According to media reports, different parts of Sindh, including Nawabshah, Khairpor, Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, and Matiari also received rains that continued overnight. As a result, water entered in low lying areas of Hyderabad city.

A total of four deaths were reported due to the rain across Sindh. One person died as the roof of a house collapsed in Mawach Goth, while three people lost their lives and two others sustained injuries after the roof of a cattle farm collapsed.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), a westerly system had entered Pakistan through Iran which is causing light rains in different parts of Karachi and more light to moderate showers are expected in the city.

The PMD further said that the mercury dropped as low as 14.8 degrees Celsius in the city today amid intermittent rainfall that continued the whole night while the humidity level in the atmosphere was recorded at 95%.

The highest amount of rain was recorded at Jinnah Terminal, which received 20.7mm of rain overnight, the PMD said.

More From Pakistan:

Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR
Heavy rainfall causes devastation in parts of Balochistan

Heavy rainfall causes devastation in parts of Balochistan
Lord Nazir found guilty of sexual assault but will appeal

Lord Nazir found guilty of sexual assault but will appeal

Fawad Chaudhry says increasing tourism in country indicates prosperity

Fawad Chaudhry says increasing tourism in country indicates prosperity

Pakistan, GCC finalise joint action plan for Strategic Dialogue 2022-2026

Pakistan, GCC finalise joint action plan for Strategic Dialogue 2022-2026
Be ready, time for accountability has come, Maryam Nawaz warns PM Imran Khan after ECP report

Be ready, time for accountability has come, Maryam Nawaz warns PM Imran Khan after ECP report
All politicians’ wrongdoing combined cannot reach level of Imran Khan's corruption: Fazl

All politicians’ wrongdoing combined cannot reach level of Imran Khan's corruption: Fazl
Sheikh Rasheed advises Fawad Chaudhry 'not to fight with media'

Sheikh Rasheed advises Fawad Chaudhry 'not to fight with media'
Noor Mukadam murder: Court rejects plea requesting Zahir Jaffer's mental assessment via medical board

Noor Mukadam murder: Court rejects plea requesting Zahir Jaffer's mental assessment via medical board

Ongoing wedding season responsible for surge in COVID-19 cases: Dr Azra Pechuho

Ongoing wedding season responsible for surge in COVID-19 cases: Dr Azra Pechuho
Talk of deal with Nawaz Sharif 'baseless speculation': DG ISPR

Talk of deal with Nawaz Sharif 'baseless speculation': DG ISPR
Ministers urge vaccination, wearing masks as Omicron cases rise in Pakistan

Ministers urge vaccination, wearing masks as Omicron cases rise in Pakistan

Latest

view all