 
world
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
AFP

Pope Francis isn't a fan of people who choose pets over kids

By
AFP

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Pope Francis laments that pets sometimes take the place of children in society.  Photo: AFP
Pope Francis laments that pets 'sometimes take the place of children' in society.  Photo: AFP

  • Pope Francis suggests people who substitute pets for kids exhibit "a certain selfishness."
  • Pope speaks on parenthood during a general audience at the Vatican.
  • "Today... we see a form of selfishness," says the pope. 

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis risked the ire of the world's childless dog and cat owners Wednesday, suggesting people who substitute pets for kids exhibit "a certain selfishness"

Speaking on parenthood during a general audience at the Vatican, Francis lamented that pets "sometimes take the place of children" in society.

Related items

"Today... we see a form of selfishness," said the pope. "We see that some people do not want to have a child.

"Sometimes they have one, and that's it, but they also have dogs and cats that take the place of children. This may make people laugh, but it is a reality."

The practice, said the head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, "is a denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us and takes away our humanity".

Thus, "civilisation grows old without humanity because we lose the richness of fatherhood and motherhood, and it is the country that suffers", the pontiff said at the Paul VI Hall.

Francis has been photographed petting dogs, allowed a baby lamb to be draped over his shoulders during Epiphany in 2014 and even petted a tiger and a baby panther.

But while his predecessor, Benedict XVI, was a cat lover, Francis is not known to have a pet at his Vatican residence.

Italy´s International Organization for the Protection of Animals (OIPA) said it was "strange to think that the pope considers the love in our lives limited quantitatively" while citing the sacrifices of volunteers who save the lives of animals.

"It is evident that for Francis, animal life is less important than human life. But those who feel that life is sacred love life beyond species," said OIPA President Massimo Comparotto in a statement.

Kids are hard 

In 2014, Francis told Il Messaggero daily that having pets instead of children was "another phenomenon of cultural degradation", and that emotional relationships with pets was "easier" than the "complex" relationship between parents and children.

On Wednesday, while inviting couples who are unable to have children for biological reasons to consider adoption, he urged potential parents "not to be afraid" in embarking on parenthood.

"Having a child is always a risk, but there is more risk in not having a child, in denying paternity," he said.

The Argentine pontiff has in the past denounced the "demographic winter", or falling birth rates in the developed world.

Earlier this year, he criticised modern society, in which career and money-making trumps building a family for many, calling such a mentality "gangrene for society".

More From World:

Saudi Arabia shortens coronavirus-related quarantine to seven days

Saudi Arabia shortens coronavirus-related quarantine to seven days
Watch: Woman walks in town carrying a growling lion cub

Watch: Woman walks in town carrying a growling lion cub
Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house fire

Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house fire
Pfizer/BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles shot

Pfizer/BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles shot
Australian man plans to marry robot after he couldn't find a loving woman

Australian man plans to marry robot after he couldn't find a loving woman
India confirms first Omicron-related death as COVID-19 cases jump

India confirms first Omicron-related death as COVID-19 cases jump
EU bans cancer threat chemicals in tattoo ink

EU bans cancer threat chemicals in tattoo ink
Hong Kong bans flights as Omicron surges around globe

Hong Kong bans flights as Omicron surges around globe
Save me from an arranged marriage: Bachelor advertises himself on big billboards

Save me from an arranged marriage: Bachelor advertises himself on big billboards
Deer kills soldier at presidential palace in Paraguay

Deer kills soldier at presidential palace in Paraguay
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province

Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province
Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

Latest

view all