Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' trailer receives thumps up from Ranveer Singh

Anushka Sharma received a thumbs up from Ranveer Singh for her major comeback with Chakda Xpress.

The hotly-released teaser of the much-anticipated movie is already garnering a massive response from social media users.

Taking to Instagram, the Sultan actor dropped the movie’s teaser as she captioned the post, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket."

As soon as the post was up on the platform, IG users and celebrities started showering over praises.

Among fans’ love-filled reactions, Singh’s feedback for his Band Baaja Baaraat co-star’s upcoming film caught every one’s attention.

Under Sharma’s post, the Padmaavat actor commented, “love it” as he added couple of heart emojis.

The upcoming sports drama portrays the PK star helming the role of Indian Women Cricket team’s former captain Jhulan Goswami.

Sharma was last seen starring in Aanand L. Rai’s 2018 film Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.