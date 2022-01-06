 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' trailer receives thumps up from Ranveer Singh

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Anushka Sharmas Chakda Xpress trailer receives thumps up from Ranveer Singh
Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' trailer receives thumps up from Ranveer Singh 

Anushka Sharma received a thumbs up from Ranveer Singh for her major comeback with Chakda Xpress.

The hotly-released teaser of the much-anticipated movie is already garnering a massive response from social media users.

Taking to Instagram, the Sultan actor dropped the movie’s teaser as she captioned the post, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket."

As soon as the post was up on the platform, IG users and celebrities started showering over praises.

Among fans’ love-filled reactions, Singh’s feedback for his Band Baaja Baaraat co-star’s upcoming film caught every one’s attention.

Under Sharma’s post, the Padmaavat actor commented, “love it” as he added couple of heart emojis.

The upcoming sports drama portrays the PK star helming the role of Indian Women Cricket team’s former captain Jhulan Goswami.

Sharma was last seen starring in Aanand L. Rai’s 2018 film Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. 

More From Showbiz:

AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with ‘Avengers Endgame’ reference, ‘I love you 3000’

AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with ‘Avengers Endgame’ reference, ‘I love you 3000’
Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi

Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi
Ahad Raza Mir missing from Saboor Aly's Mayun, fans speculate Sajal Aly separation

Ahad Raza Mir missing from Saboor Aly's Mayun, fans speculate Sajal Aly separation
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari begin wedding festivities with laughter-filled Mayun!

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari begin wedding festivities with laughter-filled Mayun!
Shah Rukh Khan felt Gauri would 'die' during labor with Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan felt Gauri would 'die' during labor with Aryan
Meesha Shafi talks about Ali Zafar harassment in court: 'No eyewitness'

Meesha Shafi talks about Ali Zafar harassment in court: 'No eyewitness'
Watch: Anushka Sharma returns to screens with cricket biopic 'Chakda Xpress'

Watch: Anushka Sharma returns to screens with cricket biopic 'Chakda Xpress'
Singer Sonu Nigam and family test positive for COVID-19

Singer Sonu Nigam and family test positive for COVID-19
Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali says she moved to India to marry him

Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali says she moved to India to marry him

Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ to be set during 1971 Indo-Pak War

Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ to be set during 1971 Indo-Pak War
Katrina Kaif sends love to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

Katrina Kaif sends love to Deepika Padukone on her birthday
Malaika Arora backs Arjun Kapoor's initiative to help young people fight obesity

Malaika Arora backs Arjun Kapoor's initiative to help young people fight obesity

Latest

view all