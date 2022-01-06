 
world
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Unbelievable illusion created by cat made her look like a dog

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Screenshot is taken from video shared on YouTube channel of ViralHog.
  • Couple sees a dog's head sitting on a rooftop.
  • A cat sits in such way that it creates illusion of a dog's head.
  • Video on YouTube registered close to 40,000 views.

BRAZIL: A couple in Rio de Janeiro was shocked to see what appeared to be a dog's head on the terrace of a neighbour's house. But as they zoomed in on their camera for a clearer look, they were left astonished. 

They realised that it was not a dog's head but was actually a cat. The video was shared on YouTube by ViralHog. which has recorded more than 39,000 views so far, NDTV reported.

The animal on the terrace looked much like a dog because of the black spots on the cat's body. 

In the video, the head could be seen moving a little, after which it was revealed that the supposed "dog head" was actually the rear of a cat.

The person filming the video was quoted as saying: “We found the cat in the video by chance from our balcony. When my girlfriend saw it, she asked, ‘Is that a dog on the roof?'" 

Several viewers have been astonished by watching the video and mostly have commented that the sight was unbelievable.

