Watch: Unbelievable illusion created by cat made her look like a dog

Screenshot is taken from video shared on YouTube channel of ViralHog.

Couple sees a dog's head sitting on a rooftop.

A cat sits in such way that it creates illusion of a dog's head.

Video on YouTube registered close to 40,000 views.

BRAZIL: A couple in Rio de Janeiro was shocked to see what appeared to be a dog's head on the terrace of a neighbour's house. But as they zoomed in on their camera for a clearer look, they were left astonished.

They realised that it was not a dog's head but was actually a cat. The video was shared on YouTube by ViralHog. which has recorded more than 39,000 views so far, NDTV reported.



The animal on the terrace looked much like a dog because of the black spots on the cat's body.

In the video, the head could be seen moving a little, after which it was revealed that the supposed "dog head" was actually the rear of a cat.



The person filming the video was quoted as saying: “We found the cat in the video by chance from our balcony. When my girlfriend saw it, she asked, ‘Is that a dog on the roof?'"



Several viewers have been astonished by watching the video and mostly have commented that the sight was unbelievable.