Friday Jan 07 2022
Abid Ali to travel to Lahore today following successful rehab

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Pakistan Test cricketer Abid Ali. Photo:AFP
  • Doctors allow Test cricketer to travel after two-week-long rehabilitation process.
  • Abid Ali underwent angioplasty after being diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome last month.
  • He resumed rehabilitation after undergoing medical procedure.

KARACHI: Pakistan Test cricketer will finally depart for his hometown, Lahore, today (Friday) after successful completion of his post-surgery rehabilitation.

Abid Ali underwent a medical procedure after being diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome last month.

After a two-week long rehabilitation process, the cricketer has now been allowed by the doctors to travel.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Abid Ali was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

The Test batter had resumed his rehabilitation after undergoing an angioplasty procedure, according to the PCB.

"He did light walking in the morning as part of his recovery without displaying any difficulty. He'll be in the hospital for treatment until early next week, when he'll be discharged " said the PCB.

Abid had to undergo the angioplasty for heart complications at a local hospital in Karachi after he felt chest pain while batting for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Abid's team Central Punjab was being played at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, when the player was rushed to a "cardiac hospital" for treatment, PCB had said.

Abid left the batting crease at 61 in Central Punjab’s second innings, it added.

Abid Ali's record

Since his Quaid-e-Azam Trophy debut in 2007, Abid has been a constant presence on Pakistan's domestic circuit, amassing over 6,000 runs. The player first represented Pakistan internationally at the age of 31.

