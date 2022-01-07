Britney Spears displays figure sans clothes: 'Free Woman Energy'

 
entertainment
Friday Jan 07 2022
Friday Jan 07, 2022

Britney Spears lays bare figure in new photo: 'Free Woman Energy'

Britney Spears is enjoying her newfound freedom with unique experiences.

The 40-year-old pop star turned to her Instagram on Thursday to post a photo of herself sans clothes with only white knee-high socks and a matching white choker.

“Free woman energy has never felt better,” she wrote alongside the photo with pink emoticons covering her body.

The same day, Spears also shared glimpses from her “dinner at a very nice place in Los Angeles."

“I didn’t have any expectations at all because I haven’t been out in a while…” she admitted.

“I felt like I was 6 years old by the way this food made me feel !!!!” she gushed. “I failed to mention I had my first glass of red wine [wine emoji] in 13 years !!! I felt more sexy in that restaurant than I ever have in my entire life.”

“Then I look up at the stars,” she continued, “Wow, is this what I’ve been missing ???”

Spears has recently ended her 13-year-long conservatorship and is preparing to marry beau Sam Asghari in the coming months.

