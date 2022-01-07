WATCH: Ben Stokes survives as bails stay intact after ball hits stumps

Despite getting hit on stumps during the fourth Test match of the Ashes series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), England's Ben Stokes was given not out.



On the second day of the Sydney Test, Chris Green's ball hit Stokes' stumps, but the bails did not fall.

On the appeal of Australian players, Umpire Paul Reiffel gave Stokes an lbw, but the ball was nowhere near his pad.



Ben Stokes sought a review, which revealed that the ball struck the outside of the off stump while the bails remained intact.

