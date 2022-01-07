 
pakistan
Friday Jan 07 2022
FM Qureshi to embark on four-day visit to Romania, Spain on Sunday

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks with AFP on the sidelines of the high-level 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 20, 2021.— AFP/File
  • Qureshi will visit Bucharest from Jan 9-10.
  • He will visit Spain from Jan 10-12.
  • In 2021, Pakistan and Spain celebrated 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will embark on a four-day official visit to Romania and Spain on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs (MOFA), during the first leg of the visit, Qureshi will visit Bucharest at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu from January 9-10.

"The minister will hold meetings with the Romanian foreign minister and other dignitaries," the statement read, adding that besides focusing on measures to further deepen bilateral cooperation, the two sides will hold wide-ranging consultations on regional and international issues.

Subsequently, the foreign minister will visit Spain at the invitation of Foreign Minister José Manuel AlbaresBueno from January 10-12.

 "Besides meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Qureshi will hold meetings with other ministers and members of the Spanish Parliament," the statement said.

A large Pakistani diaspora in Spain serves as a strong bridge between the two countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2021, Pakistan and Spain celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The ministry said that Romania and Spain are important partners of Pakistan, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union. The foreign minister’s visit will give further impetus to the growing cooperation with these two friendly countries.

