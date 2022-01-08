Arez Ahmed dances for Hiba Bukhari during Nikkah ceremony: Watch Video

Arez Ahmed is relishing out of joy at his wedding to Hiba Bukhari.

The actor was spotted dancing his heart out to AR Rahman's Ranjhana for blushing bride Hiba in a video that is going viral on social media.

The Fitoor star, who tied the knot with Arez earlier this week, turned to her Instagram to share glimpses from her Nikkah.

"Mein hamesha sochti thi what is the first look.. I saw that today! The look, the laughter and those tears," she captioned alongside the post of Arez looking at her through a curtain.



Take a look:



