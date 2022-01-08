 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 08 2022
Murree weather update: Hill station receives 17 inches snowfall in last 24 hours

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Murree has received 32 inches of snow and 94 mm of rain since January 3. Photo: Twitter
  • Murree has received 17 inches of snow in last 24 hours with more rain, snowfall expected tonight.
  • Murree has received 32 inches of snow and 94 mm of rain since January 3.
  • Government calls in Pakistan Army, other civil-armed forces to rescue stranded tourists.

Murree has received 17 inches of snow in the last 24 hours with more rains and snowfall expected tonight that will continue till Sunday, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per the Met Office, Murree has received 32 inches of snow and 94 mm of rain since January 3.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has declared Murree a calamity-hit area after more than 20 tourists died in their vehicles today amid heavy snowfall.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed the death toll, saying the government has sought help from Pakistan Army and other civil-armed forces to rescue the stranded tourists.

According to the local administration, rain and blizzards are forecast tonight in and around Murree, with thunderstorms at a speed of 50-90 kmph and heavy snowfall.

The administration has warned the citizens not to leave their homes in severe weather or turn to Murree as severe weather conditions are likely to continue till late at night.

