Saturday Jan 08 2022
Adele steps out with beau Rich Paul ahead of music video release

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Adele was spotted with beau Rich Paul at a basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday
Hit singer Adele was spotted out with sports agent beau Rich Paul at the Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, reported The Daily Mail.

The 33-year-old singer was seen cracking up next to Paul, 40, as they sat down to watch the game at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly Staples Center.

The Easy on Me hitmaker was photographed in a sporty look for the game date, wearing a black blazer with matching joggers and Air Force 1 sneakers to tie the look together, while Paul also kept it casual in jeans and a leather jacket.

Also seated courtside next to the couple was fellow singer John Legend and his son.

Adele and Paul were linked together in early 2021 after the British songstress got divorced from her husband of five years Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son.

The Friday date-night came just a day after the Hello singer dropped a small teaser of her upcoming music video for the song Oh My God. 

