Pakistan desires meaningful collaboration with EU member states: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — APP

FM Qureshi arrives in Madrid at invitation of Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares Bueno.

Hosts banquet at Pakistan House in Madrid to honour think tanks on his three-day visit to Spain.

Expresses hope that his visit will strengthen existing relations between Pakistan and Spain.

MADRID: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan desires a meaningful partnership with Spain and other member countries of the European Union, Radio Pakistan reported.

FM Qureshi had arrived in Madrid Monday night for a three-day visit to Spain at the invitation of his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares Bueno. The minister was received and welcomed by Pakistan’s ambassador to Spain Shujaat Rathore and officials of Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs upon his arrival.

"The Pakistani government, under its policy of economic diplomacy, is working on attracting the world's attention towards the country's rising market of 200 million population and the investment and trade opportunities in here," the foreign minister said while speaking at a banquet he had hosted at Pakistan House in Madrid to honour think tanks.

He stated that Pakistan regards Spain as a very important country in both bilateral and European Union contexts and that there are numerous opportunities for both countries to bolster bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

FM Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's "utmost" efforts for maintaining peace in Afghanistan and the region.

"A peaceful Afghanistan would promote regional linkages which would help in achieving our economic targets," he said.

Besides meeting with Spanish FM Bueno, FM Qureshi will hold meetings with other ministers and members of Spanish Parliament.

A large Pakistani diaspora in Spain serves as a strong bridge between the two countries.

In 2021, Pakistan and Spain celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Romania and Spain are important partners of Pakistan, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union. The Foreign Minister’s visit will give further impetus to the growing cooperation with these two friendly countries.

Additional input from APP