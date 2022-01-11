 
Ananya Panday shares her experience of working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi

B-Town newbie Ananya Panday who is just 3 films old and two more in the pipeline, has already been given golden opportunities to work with some of the brightest names in the industry.

After working on her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan directed by Shakun Batra the 23-year-old actor spoke up about her experience of working with Bollywood's most prominent figures.

Talking to Bombay Times, Ananya said that it wasn't difficult for her to settle in on sets of Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shakun Batra who have had a strong body of work.

"If I’ve learned anything, it’s that acting is a lot of reacting. So, on the contrary, it’s always a blessing to have stronger performances opposite you to feed. The whole team was working in synergy, and we were like a family where no one made me feel like I was new in any way," she said.

Ananya also praised Shakun by saying, "Shakun is a dream director for me. I’m a huge fan of his previous work and I was hoping and praying for a chance to work with him. I was drawn to how real, grey, and complex the characters were. It was all in the writing for me — everything felt so honest and natural. I felt there was a lot I could borrow of myself for the part,".

