Twitter ecstatic as Ross Taylor gives fairy-tale ending to Test career

Teammates gather around Ross Taylor after he takes Bangladeshs final wicket. — AFP/File
  • Ross Taylor gives "fairy tale" ending to his Test match carrier.
  • Taylor's fans, players, and journalists hail him for his glittering Test career.
  • Latham praises him: "I guess the way it worked out couldn't have been scripted." 

Ross Taylor called it "a great way to finish" as the New Zealand batting great bowed out of Test cricket on Tuesday as a bowling hero. His Test match career has had a fairy tale ending, NDTV reported.

The 37-year-old took the last Bangladesh wicket to ensure New Zealand won the second Test in Christchurch and drew the series.

"It was a great way to finish," Taylor said.

It was only the eighth innings in his 112-Test career that Taylor has bowled his off-breaks and only the second match in which he has taken a wicket.

With Bangladesh nine down, and the Hagley Oval crowd roaring for him to have a bowl, Taylor had Ebadot Hossain caught by skipper Tom Latham.

Teammates mobbed the New Zealand great after he took the wicket.

Taylor's fans, players and journalists have celebrated and hailed him for his glittering Test career and his fairytale finish.

Latham praises and applauds Taylor's magical ending: "I guess the way it worked out couldn´t have been scripted." 

"To grab (the catch) and sign off a Test like that and for Ross to have another Test wicket under his belt was pretty special. It was a massive Test for Ross, this one."

Additional input from AFP.

