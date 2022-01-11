Strict measures will be taken against facilitators of Shahrukh Jatoi: CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. — Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday — during a press conference — addressed the media and said strict action will be taken against those who facilitated Shahrukh Jatoi's stay outside of the prison, Geo News reported.

He said that the incident was brought to his knowledge only a day ago after a video showing Shahrukh enjoying amenities at a private hospital was aired on the TV.

The CM also made a comparison of the Shahzeb Khan murder case to the Murree incident.

During the press conference, upon being asked about Shahrukh Jatoi, the minister said that: “None of the families died in this case, however, I appreciate that the media aired this news all day."

The CM further said that there have been more than 20 convicts living like this and he vowed the Sindh government will take action against the facilitators.

Jatoi put behind bars again

Death row inmate Shahrukh — the main accused in the 2012 Shahzeb Khan murder case — was once again shifted to the central jail after a video went viral of the convict enjoying lavish perks at a private hospital in Karachi for more than two years, according to Geo News.



According to sources, Jatoi was living on the upper floor of Qamar-ul-Islam Hospital in Karachi, which was reportedly rented by Jatoi's family for the imprisoned convict. Per details, he was living a normal life despite being convicted in a murder case.



According to footage available with Geo News, convict Jatoi appeared to be making full use of television, airconditioner, and a refrigerator among other facilities, in a private hospital room — a clear violation of rules and procedures of the Pakistan Penal Code.



Per the report, Jatoi was also allowed to leave the hospital premises and no police officials were seen on duty.