Asif Zardari rejects PPP's return to PDM

PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday has rejected the possibility of becoming a part of the anti-government alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Geo News reported.



Speaking to journalists after attending a hearing at the accountability court in Islamabad, the former president said that since the very first day, he was against this "incompetent government".

"They are unable to govern state affairs," Zardari maintained.

The poor condition of the nation is clearly stating that the incumbent government is "unable to take any step for the betterment of people, and now it has been proved by history too," he said.

Answering a question about becoming a part of the anti-government alliance PDM again, Asif Zardari said: “I don’t think that it’s going to happen.”



Speaking about PDM’s long march on Pakistan Day, which will be led by JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Zardari said that the PDM chief has marched in the past as well — which did not bring down the government.

Responding to a question regarding in-house change reports on media and giving a tough time to the PTI-led government a tough time, he said that "everything will be fine".

Bilawal to approach 'like-minded' parties

On the other hand, an important decision has been taken by the PPP leadership ahead of the anti-PTI government long march that is scheduled in February.

PPP has decided to include "like-minded opposition parties" in its long march, scheduled to start on February 27, and a committee has been formed to devise a strategy regarding that.

In a statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that "we have all the cards on the table against the government".

“We all have to start struggling together against the incumbent government and all will have to reach Islamabad,” he said.

Meanwhile, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif has said that it would be better if all Opposition parties agreed to join the February-27 long march of PPP.