 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Jannat Mirza schools Aiman Khan for commenting on her makeup: 'You have no right'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Jannat Mirza schools Aiman Khan for commenting on her makeup: You have no right
Jannat Mirza schools Aiman Khan for commenting on her makeup: 'You have no right'

Jannat Mirza is getting back at Aiman Khan for calling out her beauty regimen.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the famous TikToker shared a video of herself, responding to Aiman's advice on her makeup.

"When someone w alot of makeup and surgeries on her face tells you not to put makeup," she captioned her post taking a jibe at the mother-of-one.

In a recent interview, Aiman Khan was asked by host Wajahat Rauf to give a piece of advice to a list of celebrities that aso featured Mirza's name. "Please wear less makeup," Aiman sent a message to the TikToker at the time.

More From Showbiz:

Lata Mangeshkar 'stable' and 'recovering' from COVID-19, says niece

Lata Mangeshkar 'stable' and 'recovering' from COVID-19, says niece
If you wait too long, you won’t get married, Aiman Khan tells actresses

If you wait too long, you won’t get married, Aiman Khan tells actresses
Anushka Sharma shares unseen photo of daughter Vamika on first birthday

Anushka Sharma shares unseen photo of daughter Vamika on first birthday
Imran Abbas has a befitting reply to why Ahad Raza Mir skipped Saboor Aly's wedding

Imran Abbas has a befitting reply to why Ahad Raza Mir skipped Saboor Aly's wedding
‘Why to be so hateful?’ Ahmed Ali Butt supports Humayun Saeed for joining 'The Crown'

‘Why to be so hateful?’ Ahmed Ali Butt supports Humayun Saeed for joining 'The Crown'
Kristen Stewart once said she 'wants her baby to look like Hrithik Roshan’

Kristen Stewart once said she 'wants her baby to look like Hrithik Roshan’
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi recover from coronavirus: ‘First two days were tough’

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi recover from coronavirus: ‘First two days were tough’
Man threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat taken into police custody

Man threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat taken into police custody
Ananya Panday shares her experience of working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ananya Panday shares her experience of working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi

COVID-19: Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron variant

COVID-19: Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron variant
Lata Mangeshkar in ICU after Covid-19 diagnosis

Lata Mangeshkar in ICU after Covid-19 diagnosis
Sara Ali Khan gives her two cents on social media trolls

Sara Ali Khan gives her two cents on social media trolls

Latest

view all