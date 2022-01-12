Jannat Mirza schools Aiman Khan for commenting on her makeup: 'You have no right'

Jannat Mirza is getting back at Aiman Khan for calling out her beauty regimen.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the famous TikToker shared a video of herself, responding to Aiman's advice on her makeup.

"When someone w alot of makeup and surgeries on her face tells you not to put makeup," she captioned her post taking a jibe at the mother-of-one.

In a recent interview, Aiman Khan was asked by host Wajahat Rauf to give a piece of advice to a list of celebrities that aso featured Mirza's name. "Please wear less makeup," Aiman sent a message to the TikToker at the time.