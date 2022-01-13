CCI approves conducting seventh census

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI).

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) held a meeting on Thursday and greenlighted the seventh population and housing census, Geo News reported.



The 49th meeting of the CCI was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, while all provincial chief ministers were in attendance.

The CCI approved conducting the seventh population and housing census, including the establishment of the “Census Monitoring Committee” that will be chaired by the deputy chairman of the planning commission, all provincial chief secretaries, the chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the chief commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and other senior officials.

The committee will supervise and monitor census activities to ensure expeditious, transparent, and credible census operations.

As per the recommendations of the census advisory committee, the CCI decided to conduct the census while adopting international best practices, using digital technology, and Geographical Monitoring System (GIS).

However, the CCI briefed the meeting that the housing census would be conducted before the population census.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan emphasised that the government requires credible census data that can be used for initiating policies and projects for the welfare of citizens.

The PM also welcomed the chief ministers in the meeting and said that the frequency of CCI meetings can be increased according to the demands of the provinces.

On the occasion, the premier congratulated CCI members on the establishment of its permanent secretariat, saying that it manifests a collaborative spirit between the federal and provincial governments.

Meanwhile, the premier urged attendees of the meeting that the federal government is fully committed to resolving national issues in consultation with all stakeholders.

The meeting also approved the annual report of the CCI for the fiscal year 2020-21 as it was told to the attendees that a total of six meetings were conducted during the current fiscal year, during which 21 agenda items were considered with 13 decisions implemented, while six decisions are under process.

The CCI also decided that additional water requirements for Karachi would be discussed by the committee formed to reconcile views of the provinces at the political and technical levels and issues related to water.

