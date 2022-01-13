HEC announces US scholarship for Pakistanis

Representational image of a student wearing a graduation cap — Abbas Momani/AFP/Getty Images.

According to Higher Education Commission, last date for submission of applications is February 28, 2022.

Scholarships granted under HEC's US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor project.

Does not include masters leading to PhD.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has announced scholarships for students interested in pursuing PhD studies in the United States.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the scholarships will be granted under the HEC's US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor project.

The scholarships are only available for PhD programmes and do not include master leading to PhD.

Per the notification, those interested in the programme may submit their applications online via the HEC scholarship portal, while the last date for the submission of applications is February 28, 2022.

For more information, students may visit https://scholarships.hec.gov.pk