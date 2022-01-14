Employees of Monal Restaurant protest against closure

Protesters also stage sit-in and chant slogans against CDA.

ISLAMABAD: The employees of Monal Restaurant staged a protest on Thursday against the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision to seal the city's most iconic eatery, Geo News reported.

The protesters also staged a sit-in and chanted slogans against the Capital Development Authority (CDA), per reports.

Restaurant workers expressed anger and said that the CDA should review its decision as being suddenly rendered jobless has severely affected their families.

They said that they would continue to protest until their demands are met. However, the protesters ended the demonstrations peacefully after some time.

On January 11, the IHC had ordered authorities to seal Islamabad's hilltop Monal Restaurant and also take over the Navy Golf Course.

The order came during a hearing, presided over by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, of a case related to the encroachments on the Margalla Hills National Park.

Justice Minallah said the national park's land belongs to the state and no commercial activities can be carried out here.

"No one can even cut the grass on the land; this land belongs to the state."



He ordered the CDA to take over the Margalla Greens Golf Club and directed the chief commissioner Islamabad to seal the Monal Restaurant.



