Friday Jan 14 2022
Singer Aima Baig on FBR's radar for not paying income tax

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Aima Baig receives an FBR notice for non-payment of income tax. File photo
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notice to singer Aima Baig for non-payment of income tax. According to the FBR, Aima Baig is a defaulter of Rs85 million in taxes.

The singer has been in the headlines these days as she has been picked along with popular singer Atif Aslam to sing this year's anthem of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Aima Baig was also featured in last year’s 'Groove Mera', which turned out to be a smashing hit.

According to the FBR, Aima Baig has not paid income tax for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

In case of non-payment of income tax, the vehicle she has shown in her tax returns will be confiscated. In this regard, a notice has been issued to her.

Baig is one of the most popular female voices in Pakistan. In the last seven years, she has recorded several hits and has won local and international awards.

